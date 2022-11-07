Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town

Not Available

In the small town of Shuckton, Ontario, which has just placed a bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, its mayor, Larry Bowman, is found murdered. As the authorities investigate, other townsfolk with a personal history to the deceased mayor conduct their own unofficial investigations to see if they can discover who committed the murder. Life in Shuckton continues under the leadership of the new mayor who has her own agenda, and under the watchful eye of the local news team, who not only have more news to cover than usual but who are dealing with their own internal issues. But as life continues, so does Death, he who has some more names on his list and some old scores to settle. Written by Huggo