Kids Japan

Asato (Koike Teppei) is a young man who returns to a slummy neighbourhood (referred to as 'The Street') to be near his Mum who is in prison. He is able to transfer other people's injuries and is unable to walk past a child with a grazed knee or broken arm without helping them. Asato is protected from street thugs by Takeo (Hiroshi Tamaki), another troubled young man who has issues involving his father who is lying in a coma in hospital. The third member of their group is a young waitress, Shihi (Chiaki Kuriyama), who has her own secret. taken from imdb.com; written by: 'sillyman-2 (United Kingdom)'