Kids of Töday

2012

A legendary 70's rock critic takes hold of a group of young counter-culturalist. From Paris to Beijing, by way of New York, Montreal and Hong Kong, the nightdwellers ride a William Burroughsy wave. As the decadent pasts and urban futures interlace, music from yesterday and today pave a revolutionary road. With his skeleton silhouette coiffed with a big black chapka, the bizarre sixty-something introduces himself : 69-x-69, Yves Adrien's testament executor, the inventor of punk, of novö, the famed music critic of times past.