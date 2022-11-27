Not Available

Kids Praise! 4 "Singsational Servants!" is all about servanthood. Psalty, the singing songbook introduces a fantastic contraption...his new Songmobile! It's made up of all kinds of musical instruments which helps Psalty write new songs. But "there's one little quirk...it only works when you're praising the Lord from your heart." Several new characters are introduced: Risky Rat, The Churchmouse Choir, The Missing Notes. Adding to these mouse-sized talents is Charity Churchmouse, a sweet, very talented, overly con-fident, fluffy wonder, who is on her way to California to become a Gospel singing star on Mousetail Records. Charity eventually sees the folly of her ways and learns the difference between being a star and being a servant of God. When she makes the right choice for her life the Songmobile and Charity do a beautiful rendition of "Make Me a Servant" with Psalty and the Kids joining in. A fun-filled lesson for young and old alike!