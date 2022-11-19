Not Available

Kidsknow: Love Hate

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    The best styles, the newest tricks, the personalities you want to see and know, all in one action packed release from KidsKnow productions. Love/ Hate is the video you need to own to get you stoked to go riding this season. Featuring the names you want to see like; Mark Frank Montoya, BJ Lienes, Mikey LeBlanc, TJ Schneider, Joni Makinnen, and Nate Bozung. And the names you will want to know like; Justin Hebbel, Darrel Mathes, Andy Forgash, Jon Kooley and many more...Love/ Hate promises to be one of the best videos of the season. Also be ready for a few trips to the record store, because Love/ Hate has a rocking soundtrack, and tons of DVD extras to keep you laughing, and crying, living, and dying. Once you have seen Love/ Hate you'll never be the same...

    Cast

