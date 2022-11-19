Kidsknow: Love Hate

Not Available

The best styles, the newest tricks, the personalities you want to see and know, all in one action packed release from KidsKnow productions. Love/ Hate is the video you need to own to get you stoked to go riding this season. Featuring the names you want to see like; Mark Frank Montoya, BJ Lienes, Mikey LeBlanc, TJ Schneider, Joni Makinnen, and Nate Bozung. And the names you will want to know like; Justin Hebbel, Darrel Mathes, Andy Forgash, Jon Kooley and many more...Love/ Hate promises to be one of the best videos of the season. Also be ready for a few trips to the record store, because Love/ Hate has a rocking soundtrack, and tons of DVD extras to keep you laughing, and crying, living, and dying. Once you have seen Love/ Hate you'll never be the same...