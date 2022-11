Not Available

The Kidsongs Kids have a fabulously fun day when the Biggles take them on a musical, magical adventure. Go back in time to a sixties diner and rock it out, then climb aboard the locomotives and explore the little red caboose. It's fiesta time in Mexico and sing-along time at home as the kids learn all kinds of new dances to catchy tunes like "The Loco-Motion," "Rock Around the Clock," "La Bamba," and more! Let's go boppin' with the Biggles!