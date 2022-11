Not Available

Join the Kidsongs Kids and the Biggles and learn some new dance moves with this upbeat kids' dance video. You'll be doing the Charleston, the Twist, and the Waltz, not to mention forming a Conga line and Barefootin' at the beach. Put on your cowboy boots for a line dance, jitterbug at a '50s diner, and rock it out on main street in this sing along dance-athon with tunes like "Twist and Shout," "Mashed Potato Time," "The Yellow Rose of Texas," and more!