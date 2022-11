Not Available

Wouldn't it be wonderful to talk to animals? The Kidsongs Kids learn to chat with a chimpanzee, giggle with a guinea pig and discuss in rhinoceros. Elephants and eagles, buffaloes and beagles and many more animals join the cast of this animal adventure. With some music, magic and imagination you too will be singing and laughing along with favorites like "Hound Dog," "The Farmer in the Dell," "See You Later, Alligator," and more!