Not Available

Come play along with the Kidsongs Kids and Professor Majorchord on a musical adventure. March along with the band and play the cymbals, guitar, drums, trumpets, and tambourines. Laugh it up with a silly tuba player, watch the whales splash, and take a sing-along ride on an old steam engine. Hop, skip, and jump along with songs like "Chickie Chickie Beat," "Ten in the Bed," "Come On and Join in the Game," and more!