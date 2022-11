Not Available

Zoom around on a roller coaster, get soaking wet on the roaring rapids ride, drive bumper cars, and play games at the arcade with the Kidsongs Kids in this musical amusement park trip you'll never forget. A comical dolphin show, sing-along fun aboard a pirate ship, and spectacular fireworks are just part of the fun, along with song favorites like "Let's Twist Again," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Here We Go Loopty Loo," "Splish Splash," and more!