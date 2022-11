Not Available

The Kidsongs Kids are swept off to SillyDillyVille and the silliness begins! A walk "Down By The Bay" finds a llama in pajamas, a pet pig who wears a wig and a whale with a polka dotted tail! The kids are charmed when they meet "Jim Along Josie", a marvelous orangutan who has 20 different ways to make you laugh. It gets even sillier when the very cute "Purple People Eater" comes to earth and announces his intention to be a rock star.