Celebrate America's music with this magical journey through America's proud history with Uncle Sam and the Kidsongs Kids. You'll hop on a Calistoga wagon heading west, do-si-do the night away at a barn dance, and help build the mighty U.S. railroad. Along the way you'll meet famous American heroes like Betsy Ross, Davy Crockett and Abraham Lincoln. And don't forget to wave your flag at the fun-filled Fourth of July Parade!