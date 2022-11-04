Not Available

In this political drama, a man accused of committing the murder of a foreign journalist is released for lack of evidence, and now he searches for the true culprits. He starts by tracking down the American journalist's girlfriend but discovers that she has been murdered as well. Eventually, it becomes clear that Greek oil executives, in collusion with the government, killed the journalist in order to conceal plans to nationalize foreign oil companies; this is a move from which they profited. This film was banned in Greece when it was produced in 1962 and was not released there until there was a change in government.