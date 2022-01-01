1993

Kika

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

October 28th, 1993

Studio

El Deseo

Kika, a young cosmetologist, is called to the mansion of Nicolas, an American writer to make-up the corpse of his stepson, Ramon. Ramon, who is not dead, is revived by Kika's attentions and she then moves in with him. They might live happily ever after but first they have to cope with Kika's affair with Nicolas, the suspicious death of Ramon's mother and the intrusive gaze of tabloid-TV star and Ramon's ex-psychologist Andrea Scarface.

Cast

Victoria AbrilAndrea Caracortada
Peter CoyoteNicholas
Rossy de PalmaJuana
Gabrielle ScollayRamon
Àlex CasanovasRamon
Santiago LajusticiaPablo

