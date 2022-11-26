Kiki and Tiger

Not Available

1997. Tiger, a Serb living in Germany is best friends with an illegal Albanian refugee, Kiki. A natural hustler, Kiki sweet-talks his way into odd jobs and women's hearts. The bond between the two men appears unbreakable, but the combination of Tiger's malicious father, who despises Albanians, and Kiki's new German girlfriend conspires to draw them apart. Then fate steps in and Kiki is deported, but the final straw comes when Tiger's father threatens to send Tiger to fight in the Balkans.