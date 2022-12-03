Not Available

After major successes at Carnegie Hall, on Broadway, and on the International Concert Circuit, cabaret legends Kiki and Herb took a break from the live performance grind to explore other opportunities. Kiki’s sabbatical included a stint as a Middle East correspondent for Al Jazeera, while Herb found himself in hot water—both literal and proverbial—in Southeast Asia. After their dramatic escapes, from undisclosed locations in Syria and Thailand, Kiki and Herb immediately returned to Joe's Pub with a brand new show, KIKI & HERB: SEEKING ASYLUM! — an instant cabaret classic that crashed the Joe’s Pub website the moment it was announced.