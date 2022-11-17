Kiki Laneti Cin

Not Available

When Muzaffer, a young man, could not find the happiness he was looking for, he married a woman named Sati, leaving his wife and two children. Muzaffer has a daughter named Elif from this marriage. Elif is a schizophrenic patient with DMD. The victorious, constantly hallucinating daughter, doctor to doctor to save from this situation, even though the doctor can not get a positive result from nowhere. Muzaffer's last hope is the psychic Bedir, whom he met on the occasion of an astrologer named Yeliz. However, Badr's efforts to save Elif do not yield any results. Because an influence that Badr did not realize, it affected not only Elif but also the whole family. Bedir struggles to save the family from his nightmare, which leads to the emergence of hidden truths in this process. Badr's struggle turns into a bloody revenge war after a while.