Not Available

Haruo returns to his hometown for his mother’s second marriage and happens to meet his first love Miyuki in eight years. Haruo still has feelings for her, who left her hometown the day after they made love. Miyuki is back with her daughter Chiharu, after a failed marriage. They end up making love again in eight years, but Miyuki disappears again the next day. Haruo goes to meet Chiharu like Miyuki asked him to and spends the day with her. An awkward company at first, but as time passes he feels a certain responsibility for Chiharu, thinking that she might be his own daughter. Family relationship is changing in today’s Japan, as divorce and remarriage become commonplace. The film describes quietly but sharply how family relationship affects our other relationships through psychological changes in the main character.