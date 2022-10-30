Not Available

kil is a depressed young man who has suicidal tendencies but he could never bring himself to commit suicide. His attempts to die always fail miserably until he finds the perfect solution: a quirky assassination agency that helps kill suicidal people. The assassination will be anonymous. He would not know the details about who the assassin is, even when or where he will die. This was ideal for Akil, until he falls for a girl he meets, Zara. Suddenly, he starts to have second thoughts on taking his life.