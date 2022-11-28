kil-leo-seu-wel: a-wo seu-pe-i-seu

Not Available

Yu-jin suddenly appears at a surf shop run by Dong-min after three years of separation. Yu-jin boldly asks 15 million won from Dong-min. She wants to get paid for the branding "Killer Swell". Dong-min is confused by Yu-jin's sudden visit after thinking he already forgot all about her. Yu-jin who visited Dong-min is also confused. She left him first because she was unhappy with their relationship, but now, she doesn't know what she wants. After their parting, can their romance begin again?