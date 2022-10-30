Not Available

Chacko and Hari are two young ad professionals who are fed up with their boss (Sandra Thomas) and her tantrums. They decide to take a break and head to Goa, where Chacko ends up meeting a beautiful foreigner (Sabreen Baker). The rest of the story revolves around their return from Goa, a mysterious bag and an extremely angry boss. Chacko & Hari is played by Asif Ali and Aju.