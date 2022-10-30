Not Available

Kili Poyi

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Chacko and Hari are two young ad professionals who are fed up with their boss (Sandra Thomas) and her tantrums. They decide to take a break and head to Goa, where Chacko ends up meeting a beautiful foreigner (Sabreen Baker). The rest of the story revolves around their return from Goa, a mysterious bag and an extremely angry boss. Chacko & Hari is played by Asif Ali and Aju.

Cast

Asif AliChacko
Aju VargheseHari
Sampath RajRana
Sreejith RaviSI Alex Peter
RaveendranDisco Douglas
Chemban Vinod JoseSmuggler

View Full Cast >

Images