Kilimanjaro

This Korean thriller begins as an organized crime kingpin murders his wife and child and then turns his gun on himself. His policeman brother, an identical twin, returns to his hometown only to find, to his surprise, that he is immediately mistaken for his dead brother. As disillusioned with law enforcement as his brother was with criminal life, the policeman takes on his brother's identity, enmeshing himself in the violent life that ultimately lead to his brother's demise.