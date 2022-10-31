Not Available

Kill All Redneck Pricks: KARP LIVES! 1990-1998

    This film is a biography of a friendship. Set in the indie rock utopia of an evergreen forested Olympia Washington of the early 90's, this film chronicles the journey of the love of three friends from childhood to adulthood over a span of 20 years. Nestled in the mythology of bands such as Beat Happening, Bikini Kill, Unwound, and the Melvins, the story of KARP is the story of a childhood love forced to make adult changes in order to survive an adult world and how the choices we face as we follow our dreams affect those whom we love most. It is the story of how so often the thing that frees you can become your largest obstacle.

