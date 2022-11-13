Kill Barbara with Panic

Not Available

Barbara always gives way for her younger sister Ruth. Despite Ruth’s whims and demands, Barbara always finds a way to grant her sister’s wish. One day, Barbara meets and falls in love with Nick. The two become a couple, however when Ruth sees Nick, she also falls head over heels to him. So she tells her sister Barbara that she would kill herself if she will not end up with Nick. Once again, Barbara spares her sister’s feelings and sacrifices hers. She convinces Nick to court Ruth. In the long run, Nick and Ruth get married. Barbara flies to the U.S to mend her broken heart and to give the new couple a chance to learn to love each other especially Nick, who is still in love with Barbara. However, just as when Barbara expects that everything is settled, she receives a message regarding her sister who commits suicide in front of her daughter Karen. Barbara then returns to the Philippines to mourn over the death of her sister and to look after her traumatized niece.