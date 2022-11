2003

As "The Bride" takes time to recover feeling on her lower body after waking up from a four-year coma, she reminisces the life of O-Ren Ishii, one of Bill's assassins who was involved in the wedding chapel incident that nearly took her out of commission. O-Ren is an American of Japanese and Chinese descent who lived near a U.S. military base when she was younger. She became an assassin after Boss Matsumoto's yakuza clan murdered both her parents.