Kill Bill XXX

Venus, a former assassin, awakens from a year-long coma from the loud moans of Belladonna, another assassin, screwing the security guard. Her boss and ex-lover Bill aka the Florist attempted to kill her using his team of elite assassins aka Flowers Belladonna, Tiger Lily and Black Orchid. With an immense yearning for revenge, she’s not going to rest until she kills every single flower and most importantly, kills Bill. This parody includes 6 hardcore sex scenes and an all-star cast including Dani Daniels, DP contract star Eva Lovia, Misty Stone, Bridgette B. and Ash Hollywood!