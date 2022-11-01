Not Available

Kill Daddy Good Night

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ARD

The story and fate of three families: A Jewish family destroyed by the massacres of the Nazis in Lithuania; the family of the culprit, who flew to America and keeps grotesque family cohesion; the family of Ratz, a social democratic family, dissolving itself miserably in today's Vienna. The condemnation of the last century bundled in these three families showing clearly that one could never escape from its own past. Written by themoth-1

Cast

Ulrich TukurJonas Shtrom
Samuel FinziLucas, 40
Franziska WeiszSchwester
Otto TausigGroßvater
Christian TramitzKramer
Sabine TimoteoMimi

View Full Cast >

Images