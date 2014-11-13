2014

Once upon a time in North India, two killers – Dev (Ranveer Singh) and Tutu (Ali Zafar) - roamed free. Abandoned when young and vulnerable, Bhaiyaji (Govinda) gave them shelter and… nurtured them to kill! All is normal in their lives until destiny throws free-spirited Disha (Parineeti Chopra) into the mix. What follows is a game of defiance, deception and love.