2014

Kill Dil

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 2014

Studio

Yash Raj Films

Once upon a time in North India, two killers – Dev (Ranveer Singh) and Tutu (Ali Zafar) - roamed free. Abandoned when young and vulnerable, Bhaiyaji (Govinda) gave them shelter and… nurtured them to kill! All is normal in their lives until destiny throws free-spirited Disha (Parineeti Chopra) into the mix. What follows is a game of defiance, deception and love.

Cast

Ranveer SinghDev
Ali ZafarTutu
GovindaBhaiyaji
Parineeti ChopraDisha
Brijendra KalaJeweller
Alok NathJeewan Sambandh Insurance Owner

View Full Cast >

Images