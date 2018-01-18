2018

In the fictional town of Grace Arbor the answers are never clear.Who is underneath the mask?PRANK is the story of a group of high school kids who amuse themselves by pulling pranks on unsuspecting students and teachers. They are all popular, good looking, the kids voted most likely to succeed. But at their core lies a cruelty and shallowness which comes with the territory of privilege. One night, a prank goes horribly wrong and a teenager is killed. The gang covers it up as a drowning accident but five years later, their lives are turned upside down when Jimmy Edwards, is killed by a serial killer wearing a haunting Marilyn Monroe mask. Soon, the gang are killed one by one in manners mirroring the pranks they pulled in high school. Is it revenge? Is it karma?