Kill, Granny, Kill!

2015

Answering an in-home help ad for an elderly woman, Abby Daniels leaves family and friends for a remote farmhouse in the country. But all is not as it seems with her fluffy employer, whose locked doors and cellar seem to be hiding some unusual hobbies. When she drunkenly sneaks her boyfriend into the house, breaking the rules about cursing and fornication, Abby is plunged into a nightmare of hellish proportions - pitted against a clan of ruthless, amoral and degenerate flesh-eaters lead by their murderous GRANNY!