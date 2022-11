Not Available

KILL SHOT is an in-depth documentary about the pre-production, production, and post-production process of making New Line Cinema's FINAL DESTINATION 3. We explore the history of not only the film itself but of its filmmaking partners, Glen Morgan and James Wong and gain insight on the production as a whole. Includes early development meetings, on-set action, interviews with cast and crew, visual effects development, test screening process as well as an elaborate ending re-shoot.