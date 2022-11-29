Kill The Dangerous City

Not Available

In the peaceful town of Whitehorse, strange things are happening recently. In the meantime, a group of strange and evil people have assembled in the barren forest on the outskirts of the town, and they vow to wash the town in blood. The town is shrouded in death gas and oxygen. Everything seems to be pointing at the mysterious woman from outside protecting the hero's descendants, Li San thin and Yue An Yu. Can the heroes turn the tide of the war with the help of Bian Buwen and Li San thin? Will the "Swallow" show up? The answer lies in the hands of Big Brother Innocent.