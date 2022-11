1993

A twisted mid-'90s comedy disguised as a 1970s drive-in film, Kill the Moonlight is the story of Chance, a fish hatchery worker, toxic waste cleaner and aspiring race car driver, whose goal in life is to fix up his Camaro and follow his dreams of championship glory. Director Steven Hanft captures the West Coast slacker vibe with laconic pacing, bizarre humor and a stock-car-racing hero.