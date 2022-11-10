Not Available

Kill Zone 2

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Maximum Gain Kapital Group

A Hong Kong cop named Kit busts a major gangster only to find his cover blown and his main witness gone. The gangster, in retaliation, has him kidnapped and put in a Thai jail with a false criminal identity. A lowly prison guard Chai with extraordinary fighting skills guards kit and prevents his escape from prison. The prison guard’s daughter suffers from a rare form of leukemia and Kit is the only donor who can save her. The prison guard discovers Kit’s real identity and helps him to escape in return for his agreeing to save his daughter. Together, Kit and Chai must face the gangster and his minions and take them down.

Cast

Tony JaaChatchai
Wu JingChan Chi-Kit
Simon YamChan Kwok-wah
John Zhang JinKo Chun
Louis KooHung Mun-gong
Ken LoWong Kwong

