3D Animated coffee beans get into a gun fight over a loud party next door. Bean1 cant sleep and so crashes the party and starts shooting all the Beans. Bean2 avoids being shot and sneaks away with the CD which they have been playing loudly all night. Bean1 and Bean2 confront and agree to a 25 metre standoff gunfight. Bean2 is killed and Bean1 finally arrives back at home and collapses into bed 1 minute before his alarm clock goes off.