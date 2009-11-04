Killer Bride's Perfect Crime

2009

Hiroko is about to get married to the handsome Kenichiro when disaster strikes. Her landlord stops by the happy bride-to-be’s apartment where a pair of wayward scissors falls from a shelf and stabs him in the back as he bends forward to pick something up. His body begins to stiffen even before Hiroko realizes what has happened. On the road to Mount Fuji where Hiroko intends to dump the corpse, something falls on the hood of her car out of the blue. That “something” is Fukuko Kobayashi (Yoshino Kimura), who is dying to… die. Fukuko believes that she is irredeemably unhappy and has endeavored to commit suicide again and again. As Hiroko and Fukuko begin their journey to abandon the corpse, a weird friendship begins to build.