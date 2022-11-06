Killer Constable

Not Available

2 million taels in gold has been stolen from a vault within the Forbidden City. The Empress wants the money returned within 10 days. Chief Constable Leng Tian-Ying (Chen Kuan-Tai) is hired to bring back the gold robbers, dead or alive; only Leng never brings anyone back alive. He assembles a team of officers to find the stolen gold. Over the course of the film, Leng's team is dwindled with traps and ambushes awaiting them at every turn. During a fierce and bloody battle in a swamp, the leader of the robbers reveals a major conspiracy which leads to a final and gruesome revenge.