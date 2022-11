Not Available

It?s been 20 years since Earth saw the first appearance of these vicious creatures, homicidal in nature and shaped like coffee cups. For the past two decades, they?ve attacked scores of human beings across the globe. Here is the story of a small group of Quebecois living in an isolated country house where they're still fighting off the invaders. They've discovered a secret that may help them finally put an end to this killer cup invasion.