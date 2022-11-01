Killer Flood: The Day the Dam Broke

Not Available

When the dam in the town of Rutland starts to show signs of wear. David Powell, the architect who originally worked on the dam but was removed and who left town after he was black balled by Walker, the man who only cares about making a profit; returns. He insists that the dam be drained and inspected but Walker claims it would take too long and would be too costly. David goes to the dam and notices a few anomalies. He then tries to warn the deputy mayor who happens to be his estranged wife but out of anger she refuses to listen. Also David tries to reconnect with his son who resents his desertion.