Action - A mysterious fighter is stalking the country, systematically taking out its greatest martial artists. To save their skins, a motley group of kung fu masters must stand against the unstoppable killing force. Their only hope for survival is to come up with a new fighting technique -- one deadly enough to stop their dogged predator. Carter Wong and kung fu legend Lo Leigh star in this martial arts extravaganza from director Lo Chie. - Carter Wong, Cliff Lok, Lieh Lo