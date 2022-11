Not Available

Summer is coming...and with it a deadly invasion. There's a killer on the loose, a deadly winged beast whose toxic venom melts human flesh. But it's not a dragon...it's a Japanese Killer Hornet. These supervised Samurais of the wasp world are the size of a human thumb and they are packed with a cytotoxic venom that causes anaphylactic shock - and death.Their stinger is a quarter the size of their body and packs a punch like a Black Mamba.