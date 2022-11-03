Killer Klowns from Kansas on Krack

Not Available

After being fired from the rodeo, three clowns and a giant chicken get involved with mind-altering drugs that send them on a bloody rampage across Kansas. Pursued by a U.S. Marshall from Utah who specializes in clown cases, they become dangerously entangled with a swindling cult leader whose truck (full of scammed cash) they have stolen to pull their trailer. It's a crazed festival of guns, puppets, blood, rubber noses and dark humor. (By the way, none of this is nearly as interesting as it sounds.)