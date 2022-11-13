Not Available

In Ramin Fahrenheit’s grindhouse psychodrama, a young woman (Fatima Maziani) released from a mental hospital is drawn to a drug dealer she sees at the cinema they both frequent. These two outsiders come together; both of them are eager to escape their troubled pasts. One fateful evening, however, they plan to rob a married couple, but, when things get bloodier than expected, it is revealed that the woman has a compulsion to kill. Plagued by visions and voices, the titular killer queen attempts in vain to suppress her urges, and the victims continue to pile up