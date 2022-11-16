Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark

Not Available

On a cold Christmas Eve, former mild-mannered college student Casey Smallwood is released from prison after serving ten years for underage drinking. Eager to get out of town, he plans to meet his longtime pen pal on a train to Washington, D.C., but after the holiday express enters the winter wilderness, it’s hijacked by an angry gang of domestic terrorists and highly-intelligent, government-trained raccoons! Not one to back down from a raccoon fight, Casey joins forces with a porter on the train to fight the terrorists and help bring down a top secret, raccoon-controlled, military laser satellite!