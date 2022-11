Not Available

Hollywood PR maven Adrienne takes pride in her low profile and good reputation. Yet she risks both to help a fading action star accused of killing his ex-wife. She believes he’s innocent because she knows him better than most; they were college sweethearts. But whoever the real killer is, no one in Gareth’s life is safe, and once again… that includes Adrienne. Shara Connolly, Mark Lawson, Anna Hutchison star.