When a shooting star lands in Small Town USA, a teenage couple, Ben and Allison, decide to check it out. They quickly discover their shooting star is actually a flying saucer piloted by three Killer School Girls from outer space on a mission to destroy the earth! Can Ben and Allison save their small town from total disaster, or will the Killer School Girls destroy their home along with the rest of the planet? Find out in this edge-of-your-seat thriller, KILLER SCHOOL GIRLS FROM OUTER SPACE !