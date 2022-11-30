Killer Spider

Not Available

Saeed is a forty-year-old mason, severe and fanatical in his religious beliefs. One day his wife is accosted by a driver who assumes she is a prostitute. Seething with rage, Saeed seeks revenge. In so doing he gets into various bruising encounters, and each time comes out the worse. He then goes on to see women, and especially prostitutes, as the root of all evil and decides to rid society of sin by eliminating whores. The prostitutes he eliminates are, however, merely destitute women forced to sell their bodies in order to feed their children.