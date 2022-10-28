Killer Spy

The most secret agent Stanislas Dubois, tired of saving the world alone decides to retire and to start writing his memoirs. The enemies of humanity, progress and peace in the world found out about it and created an international network of espionage "13 columns". Unfortunately they platted a slot in the good old France. They should think better...
|Jean Marais
|Stanislas Dubois
|Jean-Roger Caussimon
|le faux conservateur en chef
|Nadja Tiller
|Bénedicte Rameau
|Max Montavon
|le barman du train
|André Luguet
|Colonel de Sailly
|Henri Tisot
|agent 07 au téléphone
View Full Cast >