1965

Killer Spy

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1965

Studio

Not Available

The most secret agent Stanislas Dubois, tired of saving the world alone decides to retire and to start writing his memoirs. The enemies of humanity, progress and peace in the world found out about it and created an international network of espionage "13 columns". Unfortunately they platted a slot in the good old France. They should think better...

Cast

Jean MaraisStanislas Dubois
Jean-Roger Caussimonle faux conservateur en chef
Nadja TillerBénedicte Rameau
Max Montavonle barman du train
André LuguetColonel de Sailly
Henri Tisotagent 07 au téléphone

