Killer Tomatoes Strike Back!

Police assitant Boyle along with tomatologist Kennedi Johnson look into investigations about Killer Tomato attacks, and discover Gangrene plans to brainwash people via TV talk shows to take over the world! Will Gangrene be stopped? Will Johnson become part of a Bacon, Lettuce and Human sandwich?
|Steve Lundquist
|Igor
|John De Bello
|Charles White
|John Astin
|Jeronahew/Prof. Gangreen
|J. Stephen Peace
|Capt. Wilbur Finletter
|Rick Rockwell
|Detective Lance Boyle
|John Witherspoon
|Evan Rood
