1991

Killer Tomatoes Strike Back!

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Police assitant Boyle along with tomatologist Kennedi Johnson look into investigations about Killer Tomato attacks, and discover Gangrene plans to brainwash people via TV talk shows to take over the world! Will Gangrene be stopped? Will Johnson become part of a Bacon, Lettuce and Human sandwich?

Cast

Steve LundquistIgor
John De BelloCharles White
John AstinJeronahew/Prof. Gangreen
J. Stephen PeaceCapt. Wilbur Finletter
Rick RockwellDetective Lance Boyle
John WitherspoonEvan Rood

