Kendra has been given an Educator of the Year award and now must prepare a speech to give at a banquet in her honor. She has the support of her husband (and is trying to start a family with him) and best friend Monica, but her life is starting to unravel. Kendra will discover the cause is a long lost twin sister, Amber, who resents her twin's "entitled" position. Kendra must fight her vindictive sister to save her home, husband, job, and finally her life.